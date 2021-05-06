Japan to Offer 50 M. Dlrs in Grant Aid to India

Newsfrom Japan

London, May 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan will provide up to 50 million dollars in grant assistance to India to support the South Asian country's countermeasures against the new coronavirus, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Wednesday.

With the aid, Japan will provide medical equipment and other supplies to India, which is facing a devastating surge in COVID-19 cases. This will come on top of Japan's provision of ventilators and oxygen concentrators to India announced earlier.

Motegi pledged the additional support during an online meeting with his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

The two were to hold a face-to-face meeting in Britain, on the sidelines of a meeting of foreign ministers from the Group of seven major industrial countries in London. The bilateral talks were switched to the online format as a coronavirus infection case was confirmed on the Indian side.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]