G-7 Foreign Chiefs Urge China to Fulfill Responsibilities

London, May 5 (Jiji Press)--Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven major industrial nations on Wednesday urged China to "assume and fulfill obligations and responsibilities" commensurate with its global economic role.

In a joint statement adopted at the end of their three-day meeting in London through the day, the ministers from Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States, as well as a European Union representative, also called on China to "respect human rights and fundamental freedoms."

"We continue to be deeply concerned about human rights violations and abuses" in the Xinjiang Uighur autonomous region and Tibet, they said.

The ministers called on North Korea to "refrain from provocative actions" and "engage in a diplomatic process with the explicit goal of denuclearization." Pyongyang was also urged to resolve the abductions issue immediately.

Noting that the meeting took place "at a critical juncture," with democracy under pressure globally and the novel coronavirus pandemic posing acute global challenges, the ministers stressed their commitment to "strengthening open societies, shared values and the rules-based international order."

