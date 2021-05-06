G-7 Foreign Chiefs Express Deep Concern over China

Newsfrom Japan

London, May 5 (Jiji Press)--Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven major industrial nations wrapped up their three-day meeting in London Wednesday by adopting a joint statement that expressed deep concern over China, which has been making increasingly hegemonic moves.

The statement also underscored "the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait."

It is extremely unusual for G-7 foreign ministers to mention Taiwan in their joint statement. They apparently followed the contents of a joint communique released after Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and U.S. President Joe Biden held talks in Washington in April. The latest statement is expected to be reflected in the discussions of the June 11-13 G-7 summit in Britain.

The foreign ministers from Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States, as well as a European Union representative, said in the statement, "We continue to be deeply concerned about human rights violations and abuses" in the Xinjiang Uighur autonomous region and Tibet. They also called on China to respect Hong Kong's high degree of autonomy and rights and freedoms.

Touching on the situation in and around the East and South China Seas, the joint statement showed "strong opposition to any unilateral actions that could escalate tensions and undermine regional stability and the international rules-based order."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]