Japan Lower House Commission OKs Referendum Law Revision

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 6 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese House of Representatives commission Thursday voted for a modified bill for amending the national referendum law to improve voter convenience in a possible referendum on revising the Constitution.

The bill, modified in line with an agreement between the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, is expected to pass the lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, as early as Tuesday for enactment during the current regular Diet session ending in June.

The Lower House Commission on the Constitution approved the modified bill, which reflected the agreement struck earlier Thursday, to add a supplementary provision requiring that restrictions on national referendum-related commercials and on donations from foreigners be considered.

Parliamentary debates on the bill started in 2018 and have been carried over to the ninth Diet session.

On April 28 this year, the CDP requested the addition of a supplementary provision that the country will consider introducing restrictions on commercials and foreigners' donations and make necessary legislative action within about the three years of the revised law's enforcement.

