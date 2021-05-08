Tokyo Nurses Document Hospital Coronavirus Outbreak in Manga

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 8 (Jiji Press)--Nurses who experienced a major novel coronavirus outbreak at a hospital in Tokyo published a book last month detailing that time through manga comics and illustrations.

The book, "Shingata Coronavirus Kansensho Outbreak no Kiroku" (A Record of Novel Coronavirus Outbreak), was written by three nurses at Eiju General Hospital in Tokyo's Taito Ward.

"We hope the experience can be helpful" during the fourth wave of the coronavirus epidemic, said Hiromi Takano, 53, deputy director of nursing at the hospital and one of the co-authors of the book.

The hospital, which has 400 beds and plays a key role in the local community, witnessed in-house infections of patients and nurses in March last year. Although the hospital responded to the situation in line with its conventional infectious disease countermeasures manual, the virus continued to spread, infecting more than 200 people and killing 43.

The book portrays in realistic detail the extreme conditions at the hospital using images based on photographs taken at the time. For example, the hospital staff left doors open to minimize contact, and posted notices on the wall to share information as the situation changed rapidly.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]