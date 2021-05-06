Japan, S. Korea Share Recognition for Better Relations

Newsfrom Japan

London, May 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and his South Korean counterpart, Chung Eui-yong, shared the recognition during their meeting Wednesday that the relationship between their countries should not be left as it stands, Motegi said the same day.

“Diplomatic officials of our countries will stay in communication to restore a healthy bilateral relationship,” Motegi told an online press conference, showing Japan’s intention to continue to have dialogues with South Korea.

Motegi and Chung held talks in London for some 20 minutes. The two countries’ foreign ministers met in person for the first time since February 2020.

At Wednesday’s meeting, Motegi and Chung remained at odds over issues of Koreans requisitioned to work for Japanese companies during World War II and of Korean “comfort women,” who were forced into prostitution for Japanese troops before and during the war.

“We will keep calling on South Korea strongly to take appropriate measures” over the wartime issues, Motegi said, claiming that South Korea should present solutions that Japan can find acceptable.

