Tokyo Seeks Virus Emergency Extension until May 31

Tokyo, May 6 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government Thursday asked the Japanese government to extend its state of emergency for the capital over the novel coronavirus beyond its expiration date of Tuesday until May 31.

The state of emergency "needs to be extended as the situation doesn't allow it to be lifted," Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike told reporters.

The infection situation "remains unpredictable," Koike said, adding that the metropolitan government cannot ease the shutdown request on commercial facilities and others it has issued under the state of emergency at the current situation.

Besides Tokyo, the state of emergency, the third of its kind for the country, covers the three western prefectures of Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo.

The central government is considering extending the emergency for two weeks to one month, sources familiar with the matter said. It will make a decision on Friday.

