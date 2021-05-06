Tokyo to Seek Virus Emergency Extension until May 31

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 6 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government said Thursday it will ask the Japanese government to extend its state of emergency for the capital over the novel coronavirus until May 31.

The state of emergency is set to expire on Tuesday.

The emergency "needs to be extended as the situation doesn't allow it to be lifted," Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike told reporters.

The infection situation in Tokyo "remains unpredictable," Koike said, adding that the metropolitan government cannot ease the shutdown request on commercial facilities it has issued under the state of emergency at the current situation.

Besides Tokyo, the ongoing state of emergency, the third of its kind for the country, covers the three western prefectures of Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo.

