Japan Confirms 4,380 New COVID-19 Cases

Tokyo, May 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 4,380 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

The number of severely ill patients stood at 1,098, down by 16 from Wednesday, when the country had a record number of such patients.

Sixty-five deaths linked to COVID-19 were recorded, including 28 in the western prefecture of Osaka.

In Tokyo, 591 cases were newly confirmed, the first below 600 since April 26. The seven-day average of new cases fell 5.8 pct from a week before to 736.6.

The number of new cases in the capital was relatively low apparently because of a drop in testing during the Golden Week holiday period.

