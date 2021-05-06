Japan Confirms 4,380 New COVID-19 Cases
Newsfrom JapanSociety Lifestyle Politics
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Tokyo, May 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 4,380 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.
The number of severely ill patients stood at 1,098, down by 16 from Wednesday, when the country had a record number of such patients.
Sixty-five deaths linked to COVID-19 were recorded, including 28 in the western prefecture of Osaka.
In Tokyo, 591 cases were newly confirmed, the first below 600 since April 26. The seven-day average of new cases fell 5.8 pct from a week before to 736.6.
The number of new cases in the capital was relatively low apparently because of a drop in testing during the Golden Week holiday period.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]