Tokyo's Daily Coronavirus Tally Falls Back below 600

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 6 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of new coronavirus cases in Tokyo came to 591 on Thursday, below 600 for the first time since April 26.

The daily figure averaged 736.6 for the last week, down 5.8 pct from the preceding week's 782.1, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government.

Under the metropolitan government's criteria, the number of people severely ill with the coronavirus climbed by three from the previous day to 72.

