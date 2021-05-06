Japan to Extend COVID-19 Emergency until May 31

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 6 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to extend its COVID-19 state of emergency for Tokyo and three western prefectures until May 31, sources familiar with the matter said Thursday.

The government will make a decision on the extension Friday. The state of emergency, which currently covers the capital and Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo prefectures, is set to expire on Tuesday.

"We'll consult experts about an extension on Friday. We'll decide on the duration and coverage," Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told reporters.

The government plans to newly put the central prefecture of Aichi and southwestern Fukuoka Prefecture under the state of emergency.

The Tokyo metropolitan government asked the central government to extend the state of emergency until the end of this month.

