Japan Mulling Tighter Border Control on India Travelers

Tokyo, May 6 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering strengthening its border control on travelers from India, which is seeing explosive growth in novel coronavirus infections, sources familiar with the matter said Thursday.

Travelers arriving in Japan from India are currently obliged to stay at designated facilities for three days upon their arrival as part of the requested 14-day self-quarantine, as Tokyo has designated India as a country where a coronavirus variant is spreading.

The government is examining measures, such as an extension of the three-day period at designated facilities to six days and a ban on entry from India, after failing to shut out a British variant, which triggered a fourth wave of infections in Japan, the sources said.

A similar step is being considered for travelers from Pakistan and Nepal, which border India, the sources said.

In India, a so-called double-mutation virus, feared to be more transmissible than the original strain, is believed to be rampant.

