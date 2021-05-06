Effects of Pre-emergency Measures Patchy: Govt Panel

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 6 (Jiji Press)--The effects of pre-emergency measures taken against the novel coronavirus in some areas of Japan since last month have been patchy due to the spread of highly contagious mutant strains, a health ministry advisory board said Thursday.

The panel of experts added that strong measures against the virus should remain in place after the end of the Golden Week holiday period.

Advisory board chairman Takaji Wakita, head of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, told a press conference that pre-emergency steps proved very effective in the northeastern prefecture of Miyagi and the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa, where new infection cases have been on the decline.

"But the effects were not very visible in metropolitan areas where variant strains are taking the place of the original novel coronavirus," he added.

Noting that the number of coronavirus tests fell during the Golden Week period through Wednesday, the panel warned that the number of positive test results may increase next week and later.

