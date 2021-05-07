Japan Is Now Largest Importer of COVID-19 Vaccines from EU

Newsfrom Japan

Brussels, May 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan is now the largest importer of COVID-19 vaccines from the European Union, depending heavily on Europe for vaccine supplies, it was learned Thursday.

The EU had approved exports of a total of around 178 million vaccine doses to 45 countries and regions as of Monday, according to an EU spokesperson at a press conference.

Of the total, 72 million doses, or about 40 pct, were destined for Japan, followed by 18.5 million doses for Britain and 18.4 million doses for Canada. Initially, the EU's vaccine exports to Japan had been far below those to Britain and Canada.

In late January, the EU introduced a temporary system requiring prior approval for vaccine shipments to outside the region, in the face of a drop in vaccine supplies from British drugmaker AstraZeneca PLC. The system will be effective until the end of June.

