Over 200,000 Signatures Collected for Tokyo Games Cancellation

Tokyo, May 7 (Jiji Press)--Over 200,000 signatures were collected online by 1 p.m. Friday (4 a.m. GMT) for a petition calling for the cancellation of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, slated to be held this summer.

The petition, started at noon Wednesday by Kenji Utsunomiya, 74, former president of the Japan Federation of Bar Associations, claims that under the current circumstances "it is certainly unlikely that the Tokyo Olympics could be held safely."

"If the games are pursued, the Olympics would be denying their very own purpose of 'celebrating peace,'" it argues.

The petition was launched on the Change.org website. An English version has also been created.

The pace of gathering signatures for the petition is the fastest since the website's Japanese version was launched in 2012, according to its operator.

