Naomi Osaka Named Laureus Sportswoman of the Year

Tokyo, May 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka was named Sportswoman of the Year at the 2021 Laureus World Sports Awards Thursday.

Osaka, who won her second U.S. Open singles title last year, became the first Japanese athlete to claim the top annual prize at the Laureus awards honoring individual athletes and sports groups with outstanding achievements.

In addition to her Grand Slam success, Osaka's activism related to the Black Lives Matter protests also contributed to her winning of the Laureus prize. She wore a different face mask for every match during the 2020 U.S. Open, each with the name of a black victim of police or racial violence in the United States.

In 2019, Osaka won the Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year award, which is given to a new star athlete.

Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal was named Laureus World Sportsman of the Year for 2021.

