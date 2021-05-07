Japan Firms Urged to Disclose Efforts to Promote Teleworking

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said Friday the government plans to ask companies to report to business groups the implementation status of their measures to promote working from home as part of efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Nishimura, who is responsible for the state's coronavirus measures, unveiled the plan at a meeting of a government panel on coronavirus response basic policies.

The government has set a goal of reducing the number of commuting workers by 70 pct.

At the panel's meeting, Nishimura renewed the government's pledge to promote teleworking thoroughly.

On COVID-19 measures taken by restaurants, Nishimura said, "We will make full-fledged efforts to spread a third-party certification system nationwide."

