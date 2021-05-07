Japan Expands COVID-19 State of Emergency

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 7 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Friday it will extend its COVID-19 state of emergency for Tokyo and three western prefectures until May 31 while adding two prefectures to the list on Wednesday.

The state of emergency currently covers Tokyo and the prefectures of Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo. The central prefecture of Aichi and the southwestern prefecture of Fukuoka will be added.

The decision to extend the emergency, previously set to expire on Tuesday, comes as new variants of the novel coronavirus are becoming rampant in the country.

On April 25, the government issued its third COVID-19 state of emergency, for Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo, to avoid crowds during the country's Golden Week holiday period between late April and early May.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told a news conference on Friday that the government "achieved a goal of reducing crowds" thanks to the state of emergency in place during the holidays.

