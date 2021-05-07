Japan Confirms Record Severely Ill COVID-19 Patients

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed a record 1,131 severely ill COVID-19 patients on Friday, up by 33 from the previous day.

The country had a record 148 new deaths linked to COVID-19.

The number of new infection cases stood at 6,056, topping 6,000 for the first time since Jan. 16.

Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, confirmed 1,005 new cases, the first above 1,000 in five days, and a record 50 new deaths.

In the Osaka city of Kadoma, a cluster involving 61 cases has been reported at a nursing home for the elderly, leading to the deaths of 13 residents in their 60s to 90s.

