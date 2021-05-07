Osaka Confirms 1,005 New Coronavirus Cases as Tokyo Logs 907

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 7 (Jiji Press)--The Osaka prefectural government confirmed 1,005 new coronavirus cases in the western Japan prefecture on Friday, marking the first figure above 1,000 in five days.

Also in Osaka, 50 new deaths were reported among infected people, rewriting the prefecture's daily record.

In Tokyo, meanwhile, the daily number of new coronavirus infections came to 907, above 900 for the first time in six days.

Across the country, the number of people severely ill with the coronavirus hit a record high of 1,131, up 33 from the previous day, according to the health ministry.

In Tokyo, the average daily tally of new infections stood at 766.4 for the last week, down 0.9 pct from the preceding week's 773.4.

