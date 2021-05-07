Japan to Tighten Border Controls for India

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Friday that his government will strengthen its border controls for travelers from three counties, including India, where COVID-19 cases are surging.

Starting Monday, travelers arriving in Japan from India, Pakistan or Nepal will be obliged to stay at designated facilities for six days, longer than the current three days, as part of a requested 14-day self-quarantine. They will undergo coronavirus testing on the third and sixth day after their arrival and will be allowed to leave the facilities if they test negative on both occasions.

"We'll strengthen border controls," Suga told a meeting of the government's COVID-19 response task force.

There are some 10,000 Japanese nationals residing in India. The number of reservations for flights from India to Japan is increasing but there are still vacant seats, according to the Foreign Ministry.

There is no problem with coronavirus polymerase chain reaction testing in India, according to the ministry. Those leaving India for Japan are required to take a PCR test up to 72 hours before their departure.

