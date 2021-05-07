Tokyo Overtakes Osaka on Coronavirus Variant Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 7 (Jiji Press)--The number of suspected cases of coronavirus variants in Tokyo has exceeded that in Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, the health ministry said Friday.

Tokyo had 2,789 out of 13,836 suspected variant cases across the country as of Tuesday. Osaka, which logged 2,472 cases, topped the list until last week.

The nationwide number increased by 3,734 in the past week. The rise was lower than the previous week's increase of 4,186, but a decline in testing during the Golden Week holiday period is seen to be partly behind the dip.

The ministry said that there is a continuing need to monitor the situation closely.

