Japan, 4 East Europe States Agree on Importance of Rule of Law

Tokyo, May 8 (Jiji Press)--The foreign ministers of Japan and four East European countries have agreed on the importance of maintaining and strengthening the free and open international order based on the rule of law.

They shared the recognition at a meeting held in Poland on Friday.

At the meeting with his counterparts from the so-called Visegrad Four, or V4, nations--Poland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Hungary, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi expressed serious concerns over China's continued attempts to change the status quo unilaterally in the East China Sea and the South China Sea.

With the European Union set to draw up an Indo-Pacific strategy in September, Motegi welcomed the EU's involvement in the region and expressed his hope that the V4 nations will make an active contribution to the formulation of the strategy.

The V4 foreign ministers said they will play their roles while working with Japan.

