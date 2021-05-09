Toyosu Wholesalers Attract Retail Customers outside Market

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 9 (Jiji Press)--Intermediate wholesalers of fishery products at Tokyo's Toyosu market is finding new demand from retail customers outside the market, where trading has been sluggish due to the novel coronavirus epidemic.

Opportunities to buy Toyosu specials from professionals are attracting repeat customers in residential areas in the Japanese capital.

Izukyu, one of such wholesalers, sells products at two to three locations per day mainly in Tokyo when the Toyosu market is open. Under permission, a food truck equipped with a refrigerator operates a pop-up shop at a residential area parking lot.

More than 50 items are available at the truck-based shop, including tuna and alfonsino sashimi, assortment of sashimi, fish fillets pickled in sake lees or sweet miso, salmon roe and cod roe.

Hisayoshi Nimura, president of Izukyu, not only recommends his choice of seasonal fish to customers but also gives them advice on good seasoning for sashimi.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]