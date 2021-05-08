Online Study Abroad Programs Attracting Attention amid Pandemic

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 8 (Jiji Press)--With the novel coronavirus pandemic restricting overseas travel, online study abroad programs have been attracting attention in Japan.

While there are several issues with such classes, including those involving the time difference, some experts voice hope that people use such programs to prepare for when they actually study abroad after the coronavirus infection situation has calmed down.

According to Japan's education ministry, the number of Japanese people studying abroad had been rising over the past few years.

In fiscal 2019, however, the number of such students fell 6.8 pct from the previous year, apparently due to the spread of the novel coronavirus in spring, when many people travel to study abroad.

As an alternative, a growing number of students who were unable to travel outside of Japan switched over to the online programs, which enable them to study at overseas universities and other education institutions without having to be physically there.

