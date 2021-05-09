Coronavirus Pre-emergency Starts in 3 More Prefectures

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 9 (Jiji Press)--A novel coronavirus state of pre-emergency started in three additional prefectures in Japan on Sunday, allowing local authorities to take stricter measures aimed at forestalling the surge of infections with variant strains.

Hokkaido, northernmost Japan, and the central prefectures of Gifu and Mie were added to the list of areas in pre-emergency stage, while Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, came off from the status.

With pre-emergency measures extended for Saitama, Chiba, Kanagawa, Ehime and Okinawa, a total of eight prefectures are now covered by the pre-emergency designation, which will be in place through the end of May.

Bars and restaurants in the eight prefectures are being requested to shorten business hours to prevent infections.

The central government has decided to extend the coronavirus state of emergency for Tokyo and the western prefectures of Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo until May 31, beyond the initially planned expiration date of Tuesday, while expanding the area coverage to include Aichi and Fukuoka prefectures, effective on Wednesday.

