Record 9.87 M. Chickens Culled in Japan to Stop Bird Flu

Tokyo, May 9 (Jiji Press)--The outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza in Japan has almost ended after having swept across the country from last November.

This season, bird flu was discovered in 18 prefectures, including Chiba and Ibaraki, which are known for poultry farming.

The number of chickens and ducks that were culled this season in order to prevent the further spread of infections stood at around 9.87 million as of Saturday, up drastically from the previous record high of some 1.83 million such birds put down between the autumn of 2010 and the spring the following year.

The large-scale slaughters are also said to be responsible for the recent rises in egg prices.

Chiba Prefecture, one of the country’s largest producer of chicken eggs, lifted restrictions on transferring eggs and chickens from farms on April 20.

