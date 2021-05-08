Japan's Daily Coronavirus Cases Top 7,000

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 8 (Jiji Press)--A total of 7,243 new cases of novel coronavirus infection were confirmed across Japan on Saturday, with the daily count topping 7,000 for the first time since Jan. 16 and hitting fourth-highest level ever.

The nationwide number of severely ill coronavirus patients stood at a record 1,131, unchanged from Friday, while the coronavirus-related deaths came to 84.

The daily number of new COVID-19 cases surpassed 500 for the first time in Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, standing at 575, and Fukuoka Prefecture, southwestern Japan, at 519. The two prefectures will be added on Wednesday to the list of areas placed under the coronavirus state of emergency.

New infection cases also hit record highs in 12 other prefectures--Hokkaido, at 403, Okayama, at 189, Hiroshima, at 182, Gunma, at 113, Kumamoto, at 111, Oita, at 93, Ishikawa, at 80, Kagawa, at 78, Saga, at 76, Shiga, at 74, Nagasaki, at 65, and Niigata, at 50.

Tokyo confirmed 1,121 new infection cases, with its daily total exceeding 1,100 for the first time since Jan. 22.

