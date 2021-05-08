Tokyo's Daily Coronavirus Cases Top 1,100

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 8 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 1,121 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Saturday, with its daily count exceeding 1,100 for the first time since Jan. 22.

The daily number of new COVID-19 cases hit record highs in Gunma Prefecture, eastern Japan, at 113, and Kagawa Prefecture, western Japan, at 78.

The number of severely ill coronavirus patients across Japan stood at a record 1,131, unchanged from Friday.

The seven-day average of new infection cases in Tokyo came to 776.6, down 2.7 pct from a week before. The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under the Tokyo metropolitan government's standards rose by two to 71.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]