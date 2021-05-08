Japan's Coronavirus Emergency Aid Arrives in India

Newsfrom Japan

New Delhi, May 8 (Jiji Press)--The first batch of Japan's emergency medical aid supplies arrived in India on Saturday to help the South Asian country overcome a second wave of novel coronavirus infections.

This time, 100 oxygen concentrators from Japan will be delivered to hospitals where many inpatients have died due to the lack of oxygen supplies.

According to the Indian government, more than 400,000 people tested positive for the coronavirus in the 24 hours through Saturday morning, with the 24-hour count topping 400,000 for the third successive day.

Daily COVID-19 deaths totaled 4,187, standing above 4,000 for the first time.

On April 30, the Japanese government decided to provide 300 oxygen concentrators and the same number of ventilators to India.

