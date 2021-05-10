Easing Body Tension to Help Safe COVID-19 Vaccination: Expert

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 10 (Jiji Press)--A vaccination expert underscores the importance of easing body tension when getting a coronavirus vaccine.

Hiroyuki Moriuchi, professor at Nagasaki University, provided tips on how to get inoculated safely on Monday, when Japan's vaccination drive moved into high gear for the elderly.

Easing tension can help avoid fainting, which might result in injury, he said.

Stress-induced fainting occurs when tension or fear temporarily causes cardiac motion to weaken and leads to reduced blood flows to the brain.

"It's the same as when you temporarily lose consciousness when watching a horror movie or at a haunted house attraction," Moriuchi said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]