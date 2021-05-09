Coronavirus Cases in Japan Top 6,000 for 3rd Straight Day

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 9 (Jiji Press)--A total of 6,489 new cases of novel coronavirus infection were confirmed across Japan on Sunday, with the daily tally surpassing 6,000 for the third straight day.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients stood at a record high of 1,144, while there were 60 coronavirus-linked deaths.

The number of new infection cases hit a record 506 in Hokkaido, 103 more than the previous high, marked the previous day.

New cases also high a record high in Fukuoka Prefecture, at 529, Hiroshima Prefecture, at 195, and Fukushima Prefecture, at 74.

In Tokyo, the number of new infection cases totaled 1,032, topping 1,000 for the second successive day. It was the first time since Jan. 17 that the daily infection count in the Japanese capital has exceeded 1,000 on a Sunday.

