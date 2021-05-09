Phone Calls for Vaccination Reservations to Be Curbed in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 9 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese telecommunications companies, including Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. <9432>, said Sunday they will restrict phone calls to local governments that accept reservations for vaccinations against the novel coronavirus, beginning on Monday.

The companies are asking citizens to make a call again sometime later if they have difficulty getting through. If local governments accept reservations via the internet, citizens are advised to use the online system.

About 100 local governments each in the service areas of NTT East Corp. and NTT West Corp. plan to accept vaccination reservations on Monday, according to people familiar with the situation.

The restrictions are aimed at securing enough capacity for communications equipment and preventing adverse effects on emergency calls, including to police and fire stations, but may cause confusion in vaccination reservations.

Phone calls have been curbed in times of natural disaster and when the lines are flooded with ticket reservation calls for popular events, but it is very unusual for such measures to be announced beforehand.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]