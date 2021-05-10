School Uniforms Becoming Gender-Neutral in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 10 (Jiji Press)--A growing number of schools in Japan are making their uniforms gender-neutral so that students are not forced to dress according to their sex at birth.

Many schools have introduced pants for girls' uniforms, while skirts for boys are hardly ever seen apparently due to concerns they would draw too much attention.

Sanyo Junior High School in Himeji, Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan, made a jacket and pants its standard uniform for both boys and girls, starting this school year from April. Those hoping to wear skirts can choose a skirt version of the uniform.

Female students who chose skirts slightly outnumbered those who did not, but pants have been accepted naturally. They allow girls to move around more easily and give them a sense of security for not having to show their legs.

"Schools are a microcosm of society. Bearing in mind changes in the times and circumstances, we came up with the uniform that can be worn by both boys and girls," said Takahisa Hasegawa, principal of the school.

