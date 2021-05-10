Phone Calls for Vaccination Reservations Curbed in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 10 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese telecommunications companies, including Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. <9432>, restricted phone calls on Monday to local governments that accept reservations for vaccinations against the novel coronavirus.

The restrictions will continue on and after Tuesday if necessary.

The measure was designed to secure enough capacity for communications equipment and prevent adverse effects on emergency calls, including to police and fire stations. The restrictions will be removed when congestion is resolved.

About 200 local governments are set to accept vaccination reservations on Monday, according to NTT.

Citizens are being asked to make a call again sometime later if they have difficulty getting through and to use the internet if their local governments accept reservations online.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]