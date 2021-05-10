Nakanishi to Resign as Head of Japan Business Federation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 10 (Jiji Press)--Hiroaki Nakanishi will step down as chairman of the Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, on June 1 due to his health condition, sources familiar with the matter said Monday.

Nakanishi, 75, who has offered to resign as the head of the biggest business lobby group in the country, has been hospitalized since July last year for treatment of lymphoma.

Masakazu Tokura, 70, chairman of Sumitomo Chemical Co. <4005>, will replace Nakanishi, the sources said.

Nakanishi's term as Keidarnen chief runs until an annual meeting in 2022. The group holds an annual meeting in June.

It is the first time for a Keidanren chairman to step down before the end of a term since the group was born in 2002 through a merger of two major business lobbies.

