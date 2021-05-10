Japan Confirms 36,889 Coronavirus Cases over Past Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 10 (Jiji Press)--The total number of novel coronavirus infection cases reported in Japan, including among foreign cruise ship passengers and crew members, reached 642,492 as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT), up 36,889 from a week before.

The weekly growth accelerated for the 10th straight week. The country's total death toll rose 524 to 10,924.

Among the six prefectures that are or will be placed under the COVID-19 state of emergency, Tokyo had 5,589 positive cases over the past week, while Osaka, western Japan, reported 6,045 cases.

Kyoto and Hyogo, both adjacent to Osaka, logged 882 and 2,707 cases, respectively, while Aichi, central Japan, and Fukuoka, southwestern Japan, confirmed 2,527 and 2,639 cases.

The weekly number of fatalities stood at 20 in Tokyo, 202 in Osaka, six in Kyoto, 76 in Hyogo, 20 in Aichi and 14 in Fukuoka.

