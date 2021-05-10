Japan Opposition Cautious about No-Confidence Motion

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese opposition leader Yukio Edano expressed on Monday a cautious stance on submitting a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's cabinet during the current parliamentary session.

"The situation does not warrant a dissolution" of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, considering the raging novel coronavirus epidemic, Edano, leader of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, told reporters.

He added that the opposition camp cannot submit such a motion because executives of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and the government have made clear that the Lower House will be dissolved if one is submitted.

Suga has said that the submission of a no-confidence motion against his cabinet would serve as justification for calling a snap election.

Japan needs to have a Lower House general election before the four-year term of the chamber's lawmakers expires in October. The current Diet session is slated to end on June 16.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]