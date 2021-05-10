Severe Coronavirus Patients in Japan Hit Record 1,152

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 10 (Jiji Press)--The number of novel coronavirus patients in serious condition in Japan came to a record high of 1,152 as of Monday, up by eight from the previous day.

A total of 4,938 new infection cases were confirmed across the country on Monday, with the daily number falling below 5,000 for the first time in four days.

Seventy-one COVID-19 deaths were reported on the day, including 19 in Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan.

The 19 people in Hyogo included an elderly man with a serious underlying health issue who was under treatment at his home in Kobe, the prefecture's capital. He was the fifth COVID-19 patient in the city who died while waiting to be hospitalized. Symptoms of the man were light when he tested positive for the virus on May 1. But his condition deteriorated Saturday, and he was confirmed dead Sunday.

Tokyo confirmed 573 new infection cases on Monday, marking the first figure below 600 in four days and down by 135 from a week before. The seven-day average of new cases in the Japanese capital came to 779.1 as of Monday, down 10.8 pct from a week before.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]