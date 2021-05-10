Tokyo Confirms 573 New Coronavirus Cases
Tokyo, May 10 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 573 new cases of novel coronavirus infections on Monday, with the daily count below 600 for the first time in four days.
The daily number of new COVID-19 cases in the Japanese capital was down 135 from a week before.
The seven-day average of new infection cases in Tokyo came to 779.1, down 10.8 pct from a week before.
The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under the Tokyo metropolitan government's standards rose by five from Sunday to 78.
