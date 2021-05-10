Suga Pledges Swift Vaccinations for Elderly

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga pledged Monday to speed up the vaccination of the country's elderly population against the novel coronavirus, which began in earnest on the day.

"We want to accelerate it to protect citizens' lives and livelihoods," Suga said at a meeting of the Budget Committee of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament. The comment came in response to a question by Renho, acting leader of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan.

At a press conference the same day, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said that the government will do all it can to ensure the smooth vaccination of elderly people. "We will support vaccination systems (around the country) to meet citizens' expectations."

Starting on Monday, the government is set to distribute some 18.7 million coronavirus vaccine doses to municipalities around Japan.

Kato said that telecommunications companies' moves from the same day to restrict phone calls to local governments that accept vaccination reservations will not make it difficult for calls to get through.

