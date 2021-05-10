Suga Adviser Calls Coronavirus Spread "Ripples" on Twitter

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 10 (Jiji Press)--Yoichi Takahashi, an adviser to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, has been under fire for his Tweet likening the fast worsening coronavirus situation to mere "ripples."

In the Twitter post Sunday, Takahashi said it is a matter of laughing if the Tokyo Games are canceled due to "'ripples' of this extent."

He attached to the post, made to counter calls for the cancelation of this summer's Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, a graphic comparing the infection situation in Japan with those in India, France and other foreign countries.

The tweet drew a backlash online, with one Tweet condemning Takahashi's post as "disrespectful" to those who had died of the virus.

On Monday, Suga, as well as Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato, declined to comment on the matter.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]