Nakanishi to Resign as Head of Japan Business Federation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 10 (Jiji Press)--Hiroaki Nakanishi will step down as chairman of the Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, on June 1, the largest business lobby group in the country said Monday.

Nakanishi, 75, last month offered to resign due to the possibility that he may suffer a relapse in his lymphoma again. He has been hospitalized since July last year due to resurgence of his lymphoma.

Masakazu Tokura, 70, vice chair of Keidanren's Board of Councillors and chairman of Sumitomo Chemical Co. <4005>, will succeed Nakanishi on June 1 for a four-year term, the group said. Tokura was Keidanren vice chair from 2015 to 2019.

Tokura told a press conference that he will aim to balance the fight against the coronavirus with economic activities for the time being. He will be the first Sumitomo Chemical executive to be Keidanren chief since the late Hiromasa Yonekura led the group from 2010 to 2014.

Nakanishi, chairman of Hitachi Ltd. <6501>, became Keidanren's 14th chairman in May 2018. His current term as Keidanren chief was due to run until an annual meeting in 2022. The group holds an annual meeting in June.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]