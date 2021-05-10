Tokura to Succeed Nakanishi as Keidanren Chief

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 10 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, said Monday that its current chairman, Hiroaki Nakanishi, will step down on June 1, with Masakazu Tokura, chairman of Sumitomo Chemical Co. <4005>, set to take over the post.

Nakanishi, 75, offered his resignation in mid-April after the possibility of another relapse of his lymphoma was found to have risen. Since hospitalized in July last year due to a lymphoma resurgence, he had appeared to be recovering steadily.

Tokura, 70, also vice chair of Keidanren's Board of Councillors now, will serve a four-year term as Keidanren chief from June 1. He was the group's deputy head from 2015 to 2019.

At a press conference on Monday, Tokura vowed to "work with full force" to balance the fight against the coronavirus with economic activities for the time being.

"I aim to realize sustainable capitalism (as pursued by Nakanishi) and develop the business community, so it can gain support from the public," he stressed.

