Katsunori Nagayasu, Former Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ Head, Dies at 74

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 10 (Jiji Press)--Katsunori Nagayasu, former head of Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, currently MUFG Bank, died of cervical esophageal cancer at a Tokyo hospital on May 3. He was 74 years old.

Nagayasu worked to strengthen the bank's operating foundations at home and abroad, including by investing about 9 billion dollars in U.S. financial giant Morgan Stanley, following the 2008 financial crisis.

He became the Japanese bank's president in 2008 after joining Sanwa Bank, one of its predecessors, in 1970.

He also helped develop the foundations of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. <8306>, which owns MUFG Bank, by promoting mergers and acquisitions in Japan and overseas. He assumed the group's presidential post in 2010.

Outside the bank, Nagayasu served as chairman of the Japanese Bankers Association twice.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]