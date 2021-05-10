Takeda Submits Trial Data on Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 10 (Jiji Press)--Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. <4502> said Monday that it has submitted data on its trial in Japan of U.S. biotechnology startup Moderna Inc.'s COVID-19 vaccine to the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency, which is screening the application for approval of the vaccine in Japan.

The Japanese drugmaker said that antibody increases have been confirmed in all participants of the domestic vaccine trial.

Takeda launched the domestic trial with 200 participants in January and filed the vaccine application in March.

The Japanese government has a contract to receive 50 million doses of the Moderna vaccine. It plans to use the vaccine at mass vaccination venues to be opened as early as this month.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]