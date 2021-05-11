Japan Lower House Passes Referendum Law Revision

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan's House of Representatives passed on Tuesday a bill to make national referendums on constitutional amendments more convenient after the legislation was modified via talks between ruling and opposition lawmakers.

The Lower House passage of the bill to revise the national referendum law paved the way for its enactment three years after it was first submitted to the Diet, the country's parliament, in 2018.

The Diet's lower chamber approved the bill by a majority vote with support from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, Komeito, as well as some opposition groups including the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan.

As a result of talks between the ruling and opposition camps, the original bill was modified to include a supplementary clause that stipulates that regulations on television commercials related to national referendums be considered.

The bill was sent to the House of Councillors, the upper chamber, where members of its Commission on the Constitution are expected to start deliberating it as early as May 19. The bill will likely be enacted sometime before the June 16 end of the current Diet session.

