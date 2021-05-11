Man Arrested for Posting Athletes' Photos for Sexual Purposes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 11 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police have arrested a self-employed man over posting pictures of female athletes in action on an adult content website without permission.

Kosuke Koyama, 37, was arrested by the Metropolitan Police Department on charges of violating the copyright law. "I knew I was doing a bad thing, but I didn't think about getting arrested," he told the police.

There has been a growing number of cases in which pictures of female athletes are posted and viewed online for sexual purposes. It is the first time for police in Japan to build a case over such a problem.

Around May 18, 2019, Koyama, who is from Kyoto Prefecture, western Japan, put up 39 pictures of female athletes captured from television programs on the adult content website he runs, making them available to unspecified internet users, according to the police.

On these photos, Koyama put comments such as "TV blunders of erotic accidents," according to the police. Koyama was running a total of nine adult content websites between February 2011 and March this year, making more than 120 million yen in profit from online advertisements.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]