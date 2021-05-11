Japan's Suga Seen Attending Shangri-La Dialogue

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is planning to attend the Asia Security Summit, better known as Shangri-La Dialogue, to be held in Singapore on June 4 and 5, multiple government and Liberal Democratic Party sources said Tuesday.

He is expected to make a final decision on the matter after analyzing the state of the global novel coronavirus pandemic.

It will be the first time in seven years for a Japanese prime minister to attend the meeting, organized by the International Institute for Strategic Studies, where participants, including those from Asia-Pacific, the United States and Europe, debate security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. Then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attended the event in 2014.

Suga is expected to give a keynote speech expressing concerns over China's growing military activity in the East China Sea and the South China Sea and near Taiwan, as well as calling on participants to cooperate in realizing a "free and open Indo-Pacific region."

The prime minister will also seek to hold summit talks with foreign leaders including Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

