Japan Lower House OKs Bill to Raise Medical Fees for Elderly

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 11 (Jiji Press)--The House of Representatives, the lower chamber of Japan’s parliament, on Tuesday approved a bill to raise out-of-pocket medical expenses for some people aged 75 or over.

The bill calls for raising the share of medical costs to be paid by elderly people who live alone and have an annual income of at least 2 million yen to 20 pct from 10 pct at present.

The income threshold is set at 3.2 million yen for two-member households in which both members are 75 or older.

It cleared the Lower House with support from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, Komeito.

The government aims for enactment of the bill during the ongoing parliamentary session, set to end on June 16, after holding further discussions at the House of Councillors, the upper chamber.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]